Cambridge Trust Co. Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

