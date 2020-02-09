Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares during the period. BP accounts for 1.6% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BP were worth $36,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.