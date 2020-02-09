Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 41,052 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 241.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

NYSE RHP opened at $86.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

