Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

MTB stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

