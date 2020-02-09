iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Boosted by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $60.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $61.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.