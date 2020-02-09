Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

