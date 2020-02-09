Curo Group’s (CURO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens downgraded Curo Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Curo Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Curo Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Curo Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Curo Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

