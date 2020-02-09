Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Prospect Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

