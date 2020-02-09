First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Raised to Outperform Spec Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FM. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.57.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.14. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

