Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

NYSE PBH opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $8,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $7,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 174,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

