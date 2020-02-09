Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.
NYSE PBH opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.
In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $8,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $7,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 174,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.