ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Get ViaSat alerts:

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.79. ViaSat has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $97.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViaSat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.