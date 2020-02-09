ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.71.
NASDAQ VSAT opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.79. ViaSat has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $97.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other ViaSat news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ViaSat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.
