Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Diodes has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $127,612.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,478 shares of company stock worth $5,930,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Earnings History for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

