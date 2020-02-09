Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Diodes has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $127,612.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,478 shares of company stock worth $5,930,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

