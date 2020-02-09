Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BLKB opened at $78.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 190.88 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $97.35.

Several research firms have commented on BLKB. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

