PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
PSK opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 37.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.73.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.98%.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.
