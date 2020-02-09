PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

PSK opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 37.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.98%.

PSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.89.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

