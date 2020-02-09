AMS AG/ADR (AMSSY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $22.80 on Friday. AMS AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.51.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered AMS AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered AMS AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

