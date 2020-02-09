Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LSCC stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $24.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.
