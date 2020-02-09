Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DO stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $604.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91.

DO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Earnings History for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

