The Western Union (WU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) will be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WU opened at $27.65 on Friday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

