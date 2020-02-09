Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is scheduled to release its Q1 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY20 guidance at $3.10-3.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.