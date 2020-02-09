Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is scheduled to release its Q1 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY20 guidance at $3.10-3.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Earnings History for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diodes to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Diodes to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Blackbaud to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Blackbaud to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
PrairieSky Royalty to Release Earnings on Monday
PrairieSky Royalty to Release Earnings on Monday
AMS AG/ADR to Release Earnings on Tuesday
AMS AG/ADR to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Lattice Semiconductor Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Lattice Semiconductor Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Diamond Offshore Drilling to Release Earnings on Monday
Diamond Offshore Drilling to Release Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report