KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.08. Fiserv has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

