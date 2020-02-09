Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBCI. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,162 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

