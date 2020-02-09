Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

NYSE LBRT opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $877.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.