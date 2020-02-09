Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $86.32, but opened at $90.11. Intercontinental Exchange shares last traded at $92.63, with a volume of 12,772,784 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

