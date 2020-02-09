Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,804,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

