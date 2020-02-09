Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.70 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.50.

Humana stock opened at $353.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.