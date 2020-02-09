Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $23.01. Pinterest shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 60,483,058 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

