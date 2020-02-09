Highwoods Properties Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

HIW opened at $51.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

