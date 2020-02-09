Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Down 28.5% After Earnings Miss

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price traded down 28.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.09, 2,247,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,155% from the average session volume of 179,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Intercontinental Exchange Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement
Intercontinental Exchange Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement
Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Humana Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share
Humana Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share
Pinterest Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
Pinterest Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report