Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Down 28.5% After Earnings Miss

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price traded down 28.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.09, 2,247,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,155% from the average session volume of 179,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.