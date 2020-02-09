Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Down 28.5% After Earnings Miss

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price traded down 28.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.09, 2,247,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,155% from the average session volume of 179,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.
