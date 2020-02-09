Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

ICE stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

