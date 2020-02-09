Brokers Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.47 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

NYSE:HUM opened at $353.26 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Humana by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 66,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

