Analysts Set Expectations for Global Payments Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

GPN opened at $200.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $205.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 32.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

