Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ingevity Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingevity in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Ingevity stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Ingevity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingevity news, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.