Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

MKTX opened at $344.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $216.10 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

