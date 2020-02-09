Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.36.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $235.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.90. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $227.55 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $253,030.00. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,699 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lennox International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

