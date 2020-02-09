Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

MTCH stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21. Match Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 405,578 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 317,098 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 203.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 260,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8,708.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 257,958 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.