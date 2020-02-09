Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Novartis AG’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

