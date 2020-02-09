Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,381. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Earnings History and Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

