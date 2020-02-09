Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Panmure Gordon reissued an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ted Baker to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

LON:TED opened at GBX 311.20 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 593.13. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 million and a PE ratio of 119.69. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

