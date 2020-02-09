Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Lifted by Analyst

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Plains GP in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAGP. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

PAGP opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 123.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Plains GP by 5,977.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,413 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 428.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 694,996 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Plains GP by 52.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 553,971 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.