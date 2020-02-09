Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.71 ($4.09).

GRI stock opened at GBX 310.40 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.75. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($4.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ted Baker
Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ted Baker
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains GP Holdings LP Lifted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains GP Holdings LP Lifted by Analyst
Contrasting Perdoceo Education and The Competition
Contrasting Perdoceo Education and The Competition
Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Grainger
Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Grainger
Shore Bancshares & 1st Capital Bank Head-To-Head Analysis
Shore Bancshares & 1st Capital Bank Head-To-Head Analysis
Financial Survey: Kearny Financial vs. Its Rivals
Financial Survey: Kearny Financial vs. Its Rivals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report