Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.71 ($4.09).

GRI stock opened at GBX 310.40 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.75. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($4.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

