Global Payments’ (GPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $192.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.23.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $200.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $205.37.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

