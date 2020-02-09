Numis Securities Downgrades Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to Reduce

Numis Securities lowered shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Land Securities Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 877.33 ($11.54).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 940.80 ($12.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 965.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

