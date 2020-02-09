Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Opus Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Opus Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 145.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

