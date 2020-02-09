Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.71) price objective (up from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,199.38 ($15.78).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.90) on Wednesday. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,263.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,147.09.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.