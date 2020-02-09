Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.71) price objective (up from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,199.38 ($15.78).

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.90) on Wednesday. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,263.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,147.09.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Analyst Recommendations for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

