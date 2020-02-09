Head-To-Head Analysis: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) & Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savara has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Savara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -216.02% -62.61% -36.26% Savara N/A -46.13% -33.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Savara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Savara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $91.25 million 28.65 -$348.99 million ($1.33) -7.71 Savara N/A N/A -$61.52 million ($1.29) -1.69

Savara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amicus Therapeutics and Savara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Savara 0 3 3 0 2.50

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.98, indicating a potential upside of 104.50%. Savara has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 294.50%. Given Savara’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Savara is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Summary

Savara beats Amicus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease. The company has a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize Galafold as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease, as well as a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to develop AAV gene therapies. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Savara

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.