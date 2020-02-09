Comparing Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and CV (NYSE:CVHL)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Colony Credit Real Estate and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than CV.

Volatility & Risk

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million 14.46 -$168.50 million $0.70 18.57 CV $8.64 million N/A -$9.35 million N/A N/A

CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -592.52% -2.57% -0.80% CV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CV beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Realty Finance Corp. and changed its name to CV Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. CV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

