Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,113.44 ($14.65).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 924.50 ($12.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,099.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.