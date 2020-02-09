Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Londonmetric Property has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 226.43 ($2.98).

Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 232.80 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.75. Londonmetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

