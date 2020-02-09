Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) vs. MAN GRP PLC/ADR (NASDAQ:MNGPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monroe Capital and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $58.38 million 3.88 $5.85 million $1.57 7.06 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 24.99% 11.38% 4.54% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Monroe Capital pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Monroe Capital and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monroe Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

