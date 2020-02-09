Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 251.18 ($3.30).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 240.30 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.04. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90.

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

